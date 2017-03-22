What is wrong with the San Jose Sharks?
Only a week ago, the San Jose Sharks seemed to be ready as ever to take on whatever postseason opponents that they might face in the first few rounds. They had recently faced some very good hockey teams where they won seven of their previous nine games against teams as good as the Washington Capitals.
