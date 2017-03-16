Three reasons why Joe Pavelski is on fire right now
Joe Pavelski has seven goals in his last five games and going into Thursday's game against the St. Louis Blues, is the Sharks' leader with 28 goals for the season. It seems almost certain that he'll reach 30 in a season for the fourth straight year and the fifth time in his career.
