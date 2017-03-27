The Daily Chum: Things only get worse...

The Daily Chum: Things only get worse after bad night in Nashville

The San Jose Sharks dropped their sixth-game in a row last night and they once again accomplished the feat in traditionally excruciating fashion. Logan Couture, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Chris Tierney lie among the wounded in San Jose's 7-2 loss to the Predators on Saturday night, a loss that leaves the door open for Anaheim to take sole possession of the Pacific on Sunday.

