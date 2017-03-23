The Daily Chum: Let's put Joe Thornton's down year into perspective
Amidst the panic of a not-so-terrific year on the scoresheet for Joe Thornton, it's important to note we took him for granted last year. Jumbo was a point-a-game player in the 2015-16 season, a feat so remarkable for a 36 year old that we just about didn't make note of it at all.
