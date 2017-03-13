The Daily Chum: Diagnosing Donskoi's Drought
Since his return from injury against Winnipeg 13 days ago, Donskoi has not scored a point. He did not score in the two games prior to his absence, and has now failed to get on the scoresheet in nine consecutive games.
Read more at Fear The Fin.
