Sorensen's 1st NHL goal helps Sharks beat Canucks 3-1

Vancouver Canucks' Joseph Cramarossa, right, fights with San Jose Sharks' Micheal Haley during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 2, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau is defended by Vancouver Canucks' Daniel Sedin during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 2, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.