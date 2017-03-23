Sissons, Neal each score twice as Predators sink Sharks 7-2
Nashville Predators left wing Cody McLeod, left, fights with San Jose Sharks center Micheal Haley, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith celebrates after teammate Colton Sissons scored a goal against San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones Colton Sissons and James Neal both scored twice to lead the Nashville Predators over the staggering San Jose Sharks 7-2 on Saturday night.
