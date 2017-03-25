Sharksa Micheal Haley could face susp...

Sharksa Micheal Haley could face suspension after hit on Calle Jarnkrok

Sharks forward Micheal Haley took matters into his own hands Saturday night after he was hit from behind by Nashville Predators forward Calle Jarnkrok. Now Haley has to wait and see if he'll suspended for any games.

