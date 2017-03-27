Sharks vs Oilers: Lines, gamethread, ...

Sharks vs Oilers: Lines, gamethread, and where to watch

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fear The Fin

The Sharks begin their six-game, season-ending swing through the Pacific Division tonight with a stop in Edmonton to take on Hart Trophy candidate Connor McDavid and the Oilers. The first overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft has made "the leap" this season, leading the NHL with 89 points as a 20-year-old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC