Sharks vs Oilers: Lines, gamethread, and where to watch
The Sharks begin their six-game, season-ending swing through the Pacific Division tonight with a stop in Edmonton to take on Hart Trophy candidate Connor McDavid and the Oilers. The first overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft has made "the leap" this season, leading the NHL with 89 points as a 20-year-old.
