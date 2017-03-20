Sharks sign 'skilled, feisty' Quinnip...

Sharks sign 'skilled, feisty' Quinnipiac product Clifton

The San Jose Sharks announced the signing of 24-year-old undrafted free agent Tim Clifton on Monday afternoon, adding what general manager Doug Wilson called a "skilled, feisty" player to their organization. According to the team, Clifton's contract is a two-year deal, and that he also signed an AHL amateur tryout contract for the remainder of the season and will report to the Sharks' AHL team.

