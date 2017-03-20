Sharks sign 'skilled, feisty' Quinnipiac product Clifton
The San Jose Sharks announced the signing of 24-year-old undrafted free agent Tim Clifton on Monday afternoon, adding what general manager Doug Wilson called a "skilled, feisty" player to their organization. According to the team, Clifton's contract is a two-year deal, and that he also signed an AHL amateur tryout contract for the remainder of the season and will report to the Sharks' AHL team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC