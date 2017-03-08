Sharks reassign Kevin Labanc to Barracuda
The Sharks reassigned forward Kevin Labanc to the AHL just as Jannik Hansen is getting set to make his debut with the team. Labanc, 21. has 19 points in 49 games with the Sharks this season but had been struggling to make an impact on the scoresheet lately with one assist in his last six games.
