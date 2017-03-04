Sharks playing well, but Cup-contending Minnesota Wild 'a different animal'
The Sharks have faced one team after another in recent weeks that are either out of the playoff picture or still fighting for a spot. That changes Sunday as they face a Minnesota Wild team that has the same expectations as they do of competing for the Stanley Cup late into the spring.
San Jose Sharks Discussions
