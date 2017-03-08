Sharks notes: DeMelo earns kudos, 'mo...

Sharks notes: DeMelo earns kudos, 'moderate' concern for...

11 hrs ago

Sharks defenseman David Schlemko did not practice Wednesday and remains day-to-day with a lower body injury, coach Pete DeBoer said. Schlemko missed games against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday and Winnipeg Jets on Monday after he was hurt March 2 in a game at home against the Vancouver Canucks.

