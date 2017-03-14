Sharks notes: DeBoer happy with depth, the Buffalo curse and the plan for Jones
By the end of the regular season, the Sharks could very well wind up leading the NHL in players who finish with between 10-13 goals. Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski, Logan Couture and Patrick Marleau have accounted for 99 of the Sharks' 190 goals so far this season.
