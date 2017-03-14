Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: "I'd like to sign here long-term"

Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic has spent his entire NHL career with the Sharks and reiterated Tuesday that he wants to remain with the team long term. Asked about his comments the day before to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman about remaining with the Sharks past his current contract, which expires July 1, 2018, Vlasic said he wants to stay in San Jose.

