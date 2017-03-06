Sharks edge Jets as Joe Thornton reac...

Sharks edge Jets as Joe Thornton reaches milestone

Sharks' Joe Thornton, shown here in the Sharks' game Thursday, became the 13th NHL player to reach 1,000 assists with a helper Monday in the Sharks' 3-2 win over the Jets. WINNIPEG, Manitoba While the Sharks power play has been awful as of late, they found the net on the penalty kill in their 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Centre on Monday night.

