Sharks coach Peter DeBoer declined to...

Sharks coach Peter DeBoer declined to give a timeframe for the return of the injured Logan Couture

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Sharks coach Peter DeBoer declined to give a timeframe for the return of the injured Logan Couture, saying he couldn't comment on whether the versatile center would be available later this week or even for the start of next month's Stanley Cup playoffs. DeBoer did say Couture, who took a puck to the mouth late in the second of Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Nashville Predators, will miss the Sharks' home game with the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC