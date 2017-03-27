Sharks coach Peter DeBoer declined to give a timeframe for the return of the injured Logan Couture, saying he couldn't comment on whether the versatile center would be available later this week or even for the start of next month's Stanley Cup playoffs. DeBoer did say Couture, who took a puck to the mouth late in the second of Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Nashville Predators, will miss the Sharks' home game with the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.