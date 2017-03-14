Re-signing with Sharks 'a priority' for Vlasic

Earlier this season the San Jose Sharks managed to keep one of their top defenseman - and one of the top ones in the league - when they re-signed Brent Burns to a massive eight-year contract extension that will run through the 2024-25 season. Over the course of the next year they are going to have to worry doing it again with their other top defenseman, Marc-Edouard Vlasic .

