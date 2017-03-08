Quick Bite: Sharks' streak snapped by Predators
The Sharks were able to grab the first goal of the game in the first period when Paul Martin slotted a shot off a faceoff past Predators goalie Juuse Saros, who was being screened by Jannik Hansen. However, this early lead did not last very long as Ryan Johansen tallied his 11th goal of the season off a broken play after a turnover in the Sharks' defensive end.
