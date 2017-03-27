Preview: Calgary Flames vs San Jose Sharks 3/31/17
After an ugly display of hockey on Wednesday night the Flames will have yet another chance to clinch a playoff birth with a win over the San Jose Sharks. Both teams come into this contest playing some sloppy hockey, but the Sharks have the advantage of having that all important "x" next to their name.
