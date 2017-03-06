Parise, Staal lead Wild to 3-1 win ov...

Parise, Staal lead Wild to 3-1 win over Sharks

6) tries to get a handle on a rebound against San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones, right, while Sharks' Dylan DeMelo Zach Parise scored in his return to Minnesota's lineup and Devan Dubnyk made 20 saves as the Wild held on for a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Eric Staal had two goals for the Wild, who won for the third time in four games.

