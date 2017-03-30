Oilers' McLellan on Couture: "He drives that team as much as anybody"

Couture, injured in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Nashville Predators after he took a deflected puck to the mouth, did not fly with the Sharks to Edmonton and will not play in Friday's game against the Calgary Flames or Sunday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Sharks' next game after Sunday is Tuesday at home against the Canucks as they begin a three-game homestand to end the regular season.

