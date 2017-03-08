NHL ready to say no to 2018 Olympics
It appears that few if any NHL players will take part in next year's Winter Olympics in South Korea. No official announcement was made, but Commissioner Gary Bettman essentially sealed the deal Wednesday when, speaking to reporters at the general managers' meetings in Florida, he said there was "absolutely nothing new" to say about negotiations.
