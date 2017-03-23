NHL Power Rankings: Washington first to clinch a playoff spot
Playoff spots have officially been locked up! The Washington Capitals barely hang on to the top spot in the NHL Power Rankings after limping their way to being the first team to clinch a playoff spot. Columbus, Chicago, and Pittsburgh followed suit, as they round out the top four.
