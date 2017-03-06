NHL Capsules: Thornton records 1,000th assist in San Jose Sharks win...
Pavelski opened the game's scoring with his 22nd goal and Mikkel Boedker also had a goal for San Jose, which was coming off a 3-1 loss Sunday in Minnesota. Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets in the first period and Mark Scheifele scored his 28th of the season with seven seconds left in game.
