Let's take a minute to appreciate Joel Ward
Joel Ward signed on with the Sharks prior to the 2015-16 season and since then has scored 68 points in 143 games. That's a rate of 0.48 points per game, which is a career high for Ward, who tallied 0.43 points per game in Nashville and 0.44 points per game in Washington.
