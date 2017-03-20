Lehtonen's 36th shutout gives Stars 1-0 win over Sharks
Dallas Stars left wing Curtis McKenzie reacts after scoring a goal against San Jose Sharks goalie Aaron Dell during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Monday, March 20, 2017. Former Navy Seal Ryan Parrot, top, drops in with a service dog named Patty during a special presentation honoring U.S. armed services veterans between the the first period and second period of an NHL hockey game between the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars in Dallas, Monday, March 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC