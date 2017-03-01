Leafs couldn't turn Boyle's arrival i...

Leafs couldn't turn Boyle's arrival into a win: Feschuk

Sharks forward Tomas Hertl took a pass from Patrick Marleau and snapped the puck past Leaf goalie Frederik Andersen to break a 1-1 tie late in the third. SAN JOSE-In lauding GM Lou Lamoriello's Monday acquisition of veteran centreman Brian Boyle, Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock listed off a few areas in which Boyle ought to help the squad.

Chicago, IL

