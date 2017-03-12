Karlsson out, Sorensen in as Sharks host Dallas Stars
Melker Karlsson will miss Sunday's game with a lower body injury and Marcus Sorensen will draw into the lineup as the Sharks face the Dallas Stars for the first time this season. Karlsson, who had recently been playing on the Sharks' third line with Tomas Hertl and Joonas Donskoi, was hurt in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.
