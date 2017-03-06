Joe Thornton Becomes 13th Player in N...

Joe Thornton Becomes 13th Player in NHL History to Record 1,000 Career Assists

San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton joined an exclusive list during his team's 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets . According to Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News , Thornton became the 13th player in NHL history to tally 1,000 assists in a career.

