Jakob Silfverberg nets the game winner in 2-1 victory against San Jose
The Ducks aren't ready to hand over something they kept for four years running to San Jose just yet and Jakob Silfverberg 's second-period goal made sure the division stayed up for grabs with a clutch 2-1 win over the Sharks on Saturday night at SAP Center. Starting on consecutive nights for the first time since joining the Ducks, Jonathan Bernier delivered another massive effort with 33 saves.
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
