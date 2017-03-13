Jakob Silfverberg nets the game winner in 2-1 victory against San Jose

The Ducks aren't ready to hand over something they kept for four years running to San Jose just yet and Jakob Silfverberg 's second-period goal made sure the division stayed up for grabs with a clutch 2-1 win over the Sharks on Saturday night at SAP Center. Starting on consecutive nights for the first time since joining the Ducks, Jonathan Bernier delivered another massive effort with 33 saves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.