Handing out Sharks' season awards

We interrupt this unexpected, late-season free fall by the Sharks to recognize the team's regular-season honorees using the NHL's major awards as the standard. It might seem like an awkward time to be handing out accolades, but San Jose has clinched a Stanley Cup playoff berth for the 12th time in 13 seasons, so it did something right for most of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.