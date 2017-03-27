Handing out Sharks' season awards
We interrupt this unexpected, late-season free fall by the Sharks to recognize the team's regular-season honorees using the NHL's major awards as the standard. It might seem like an awkward time to be handing out accolades, but San Jose has clinched a Stanley Cup playoff berth for the 12th time in 13 seasons, so it did something right for most of the season.
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
