Goalie nods: Aaron Dell gets the call for Sharks

One of the questions the San Jose Sharks were facing leading up to the NHL trade deadline was whether or not they would look to add a veteran backup goaltender to offer some added insurance behind starter Martin Jones . It seemed like an unnecessary luxury given how well Aaron Dell has played for them this season, and the Sharks seemed to agree by making no move for a goalie and sticking with the 27-year-old rookie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.