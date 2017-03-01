Forward depth leaves Deboer with toug...

Forward depth leaves Deboer with tough decisions

With Joonas Donskoi and Jannik Hansen both set to join the Sharks' lineup shortly, two forwards are inevitably going to be scratched. All forwards, except for Micheal Haley, played well last night and have a case of sticking around when San Jose is ready to roll out its full lineup.

