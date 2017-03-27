Dylan Gambrell, Pioneers, set for Fro...

Dylan Gambrell, Pioneers, set for Frozen Four

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fear The Fin

Dylan Gambrell, the Sharks second round selection of the 2016 draft , and the University of Denver Pioneers will take on Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish in the semifinals of the Frozen Four in Chicago on April 6. This is a great opportunity for Sharks fans to get a look at a guy who may very well make his way to San Jose in the near future. Gambrell has taken a step back on the score sheet this year, averaging 1.08 points per game but there's reason to believe shooting percentage is to blame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,784 • Total comments across all topics: 279,940,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC