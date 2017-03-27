Dylan Gambrell, Pioneers, set for Frozen Four

Dylan Gambrell, the Sharks second round selection of the 2016 draft , and the University of Denver Pioneers will take on Notre Dame and the Fighting Irish in the semifinals of the Frozen Four in Chicago on April 6. This is a great opportunity for Sharks fans to get a look at a guy who may very well make his way to San Jose in the near future. Gambrell has taken a step back on the score sheet this year, averaging 1.08 points per game but there's reason to believe shooting percentage is to blame.

