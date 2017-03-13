Ducks stay in fight for Pacific Division title

SAN JOSE >> Playing position means everything right now for the Ducks, but apparently a Pacific Division title still does, too. The Ducks aren't ready to hand over something they kept for four years running to San Jose just yet, and Jakob Silfverberg's second-period goal made sure the division stayed up for grabs with a clutch 2-1 win over the Sharks on Saturday night at SAP Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.