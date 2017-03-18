Ducks Close In On Sharks In Division Race With 2-1 Victory
Patrick Eaves and Jakob Silfverberg scored goals and the Anaheim Ducks kept pressure on San Jose in the Pacific Division race with a 2-1 victory over the Sharks on Saturday night.
