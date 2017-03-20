Danny O'Regan and Timo Meier recalled, Barracuda Clinch
According to Cap Friendly and the AHL's Transaction page, the San Jose Sharks recalled both Timo Meier and Danny O'Regan from the San Jose Barracuda. This call-up seems to signify the unknown status of Jannik Hansen may be more serious than Sharks fans had hoped.
