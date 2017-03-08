Couture leads San Jose Sharks past Wa...

Couture leads San Jose Sharks past Washington Capitals 4-2

SAN JOSE, Calif.-Logan Couture scored two power-play goals, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night in a matchup of division leaders. Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski also scored for the Sharks, who have won five of their last six games.

