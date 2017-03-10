Bernier stops 43 shots in 100th caree...

Bernier stops 43 shots in 100th career win

4 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Bernier made 43 saves for his 100th NHL win, and Anaheim cooled off the Chicago Blackhawks with a 1-0 victory on Thursday. Corey Perry scored in the second period as the Ducks ended the Blackhawks' seven-game winning streak despite being outshot 43-26 on the night.

