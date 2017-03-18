Are the Sharks worried about Brent Bu...

Are the Sharks worried about Brent Burns' goal drought?

17 hrs ago

Brent Burns set such a blistering goal-scoring pace through the first four months of the season that it was hard not to take notice when the puck suddenly stopped finding the back of the net. The Sharks feel it's just a matter of time before things start to turn around for their dynamic defenseman.

