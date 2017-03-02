Aaron Dell to start vs. Canucks as Sharks look for third straight win

Aaron Dell will start in net in the first game after the trade deadline as the Sharks host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday looking for their third straight win after their bye week. Dell has stopped 69 of the last 72 shots he faced in games last month against the Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes, cementing his status as the backup goalie to Martin Jones for the rest of the season.

