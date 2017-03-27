Aaron Dell gets Masterton nod

Aaron Dell has been chosen to be the San Jose Sharks candidate for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy which is awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the sport of hockey. Each local media team selects a candidate for each team and it is then voted on by Professional Hockey Writers Association.

