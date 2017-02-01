What the Sharks need to do to repeat as Western Conference Champions
The All Star Break is behind us and the stretch for the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins tonight as the Sharks defeated the Chicago Blackhawks. The Standings in the Pacific go as follows: The top three teams from the Pacific, along with the top three from the Central, will earn playoff spots and the rest of the teams will compete for the two wild card spots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC