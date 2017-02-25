What should the San Jose Sharks do at the trade deadline?
The NHL trade deadline is just four days away and the San Jose Sharks should be looking to make a move or two if they want to have another run at the Stanley Cup. Some teams that the Sharks might face in the first few rounds of this postseason have already started to make some moves to improve their roster.
