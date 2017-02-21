What can recent Stanley Cup goaltenders tell us about Jones' workload?
As of this week, starting goaltender Martin Jones is on pace to start 68 games. That would tie for the fourth-highest mark in franchise history , and match Antti Niemi's total from 2011-12.
