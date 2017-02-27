Vancouver Canucks trade Jannik Hansen to San Jose Sharks
Jannik Hansen, who had played for the Vancouver Canucks since 2007, was traded to the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 28, 2017. Jannik Hansen was traded on Tuesday night to the San Jose Sharks for Nikolay Goldobin and a 2017 4th round pick.
