Toronto Maple Leafs vs. San Jose Sharks - Game #62 Preview & Projected Lines

JANUARY 15: Joe Thornton #19 of the San Jose Sharks handles the puck against Nazem Kadri #43 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game on January 15, 2015 at SAP Center in San Jose, California. Rewarded by management for their work through 61 games with the addition of Brian Boyle via trade yesterday, the Maple Leafs will have their full complement up front as they enter a tough matchup against the Pacific Division-leading San Jose Sharks to kick off their California road trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.