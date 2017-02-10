Thursday loss might prove key to Sharks' postseason success
The Sharks' last East Coast trip in the regular season is off to a disappointing start, but it's better than the alternative: At least they didn't have Thursday's game in Boston canceled as the Bruins had hoped. If the league did not deny the Bruins request to reschedule, the Sharks probably would have had to trudge back to Boston on April 9 to squeeze in one final game before returning to the West Coast ASAP for a probable playoff opener two or three nights later.
