The Daily Chum: What's Patrick Marleau's best line?

Patrick Marleau proved he can play anywhere in the lineup through the first 50 games of the season; but what's his best line? Marleau has played well on the first line with Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski, the third line with Chris Tierney and Joel Ward and recently on the second line with Logan Couture and Mikkel Boedker. Now that he has 60 minutes under his belt with Couture and Boedker we can better evaluate if that should be a permanent fixture in the San Jose lineup.

